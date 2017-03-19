Thousands participate in the 39th annual Shamrock Run

Thousands of runners are participating in the 39th annual Shamrock Run along Portland's Waterfront. Races begin at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Organizers want to remind drivers of some road closures because of the event.

Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, between NW Everett and NW 26th Avenue will be closed in both directions from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Naito Parkway, from NW Davis to SW Jefferson, will be closed in both directions from 5:45 a.m. to 1:15 pm.

SW Naito Parkway, from SW Columbia to SW Barbur Blvd, will be closed in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

SW Barbur Blvd southbound only from SW Sheridan to SW Hamilton, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

SW Barbur Blvd southbound only from SW Hamilton to SW Parkhill, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SW Capitol Highway from SW Barbur to SW Terwilliger will be closed in BOTH directions from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SW Terwilliger Boulevard, NORTHBOUND ONLY, from SW Capitol Highway to SW 6th Avenue, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All downtown streets west of Southwest 1st Avenue will remain open all morning. All bridges will remain open in both directions throughout the event.

However, the ramp to Barbur Blvd at the west end of the Ross Island Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.