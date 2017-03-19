Thousands participate in the 39th annual Shamrock Run

A young woman who was harassed and abused at a Beaverton strip club when she was 13 years old has been awarded the largest individual settlement amount ever secured by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.More >
A young woman who was harassed and abused at a Beaverton strip club when she was 13 years old has been awarded the largest individual settlement amount ever secured by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.More >
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >
Gresham police are investigating a suspicious death that took place near an elementary school Monday night.More >
Gresham police are investigating a suspicious death that took place near an elementary school Monday night.More >
Friends of one of the men shot and killed in northeast Salem Sunday night say he was a generous person and loved by many.More >
Friends of one of the men shot and killed in northeast Salem Sunday night say he was a generous person and loved by many.More >
Video streamed on Facebook Live shows a woman pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.More >
Video streamed on Facebook Live shows a woman pouring what appears to be gasoline through the window of a Milwaukee home and setting it on fire.More >
Peterson's on Morrison has called downtown Portland for more than 30 years. Now, the owner says the city is pushing them out.More >
Peterson's on Morrison has called downtown Portland for more than 30 years. Now, the owner says the city is pushing them out.More >
Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.More >
Officials say a woman has been charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter at a Houston apartment complex.More >
Union County deputies said a woman was arrested after she called 911 more than a dozen times to ask deputies to pick up her cell phone charger.More >
Union County deputies said a woman was arrested after she called 911 more than a dozen times to ask deputies to pick up her cell phone charger.More >
A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after seriously injuring a 70-year-old woman in southeast Portland on Tuesday morning, according to police.More >
A hit-and-run suspect was arrested after seriously injuring a 70-year-old woman in southeast Portland on Tuesday morning, according to police.More >
Partial human remains described as being in "advanced stages of decomposition" were found in the Columbia River near Woodland on Sunday night with blue jeans and one Nike shoe.More >
Partial human remains described as being in "advanced stages of decomposition" were found in the Columbia River near Woodland on Sunday night with blue jeans and one Nike shoe.More >