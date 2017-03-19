Two men killed in Vancouver shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Two men killed in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, WA

Two men were killed in a shooting in Vancouver Sunday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at a home in the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found two males deceased. 

Neighbors tell FOX 12 they heard gunshots and then a car revving its engine and taking off. 

FOX 12 spoke with one man who says he was with his family inside his home when he heard the shots and ran outside to see what happened. He described the tragic scene.

"I know there was just blood all around sort of his torso, I guess. The second guy that wasn't dead yet, he was shot, it looked like in the head and I don't know anywhere else," said Ben Woodke, who lives nearby. "There's a lot of blood, he was kind of laying on his face struggling to breathe. I didn't want to touch him. I didn't know what to do."

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Unit will be continuing the investigation. No additional information has been released.

