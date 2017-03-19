Pedestrian hit, killed in Forest Grove; driver arrested - KPTV - FOX 12

Pedestrian hit, killed in Forest Grove; driver arrested

A Beaverton woman is facing manslaughter and DUII charges after police say she hit and killed a pedestrian with her car in Forest Grove. 

Just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police and medical crews responded to a crash in the 3400 block of Pacific Avenue. 

Officers found the victim, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Dominguez Esquivel of Forest Grove, in a ditch with critical injuries. He was rushed to Legacy Emanuel, but was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. 

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been walking to his job at Safeway on the road shoulder when he was struck.

Police say they found the suspect vehicle and suspected driver near the scene, approximately 100 yards east of the crash location. A damaged mailbox was also found nearby. 

Police arrested 27-year-old Bethany Lumber of Beaverton after officers observed indicators of alleged intoxication. 

Lumber is being held at the Washington County Jail on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants and criminal mischief in the second degree.

A section of Pacific Avenue was closed for several hours and was reopened at about 2 a.m. Sunday. 

