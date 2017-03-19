Beavers back in the Sweet 16 after 64-52 win over Creighton

Sydney Wiese scored 13 points in her final career game at Gill Coliseum and second-seeded Oregon State moved on in the NCAA Tournament with a 64-52 second-round victory over No. 7 seed Creighton on Sunday night.

Oregon State (31-4) will go on to face third-seeded Florida State in Stockton, California. The Seminoles defeated six-seeded Missouri 77-55 earlier Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, for their third straight trip to the Sweet 16.

Gabriella Hanson added 13 points for the Beavers, who are making a fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament. Last season the Beavers advanced to the Final Four before falling to eventual champion UConn.

At center court after the game, Wiese blew kisses to the Gill crowd and danced to Abba's "Dancing Queen."

Sydney Lamberty had 19 for Creighton (24-8), which trailed by as many as 15 points.

