Motorcycle rider killed in crash in northeast Portland

Police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in northeast Portland Sunday evening.

Just before 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at Northeast 57th Avenue and Sacramento Street involving a motorcycle and a car.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the crash scene, where they learned the motorcycle rider, a man, was unconscious. Despite efforts to save his life, the rider died at the scene.

The other driver, also a man, was treated at the scene after an airbag deployment.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while officers from the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team investigate.

