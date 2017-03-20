Motorcycle rider killed in crash in northeast Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in northeast Portland

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in northeast Portland Sunday evening. 

Just before 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at Northeast 57th Avenue and Sacramento Street involving a motorcycle and a car. 

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located the crash scene, where they learned the motorcycle rider, a man, was unconscious. Despite efforts to save his life, the rider died at the scene. 

The other driver, also a man, was treated at the scene after an airbag deployment. 

The intersection will be closed for several hours while officers from the Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team investigate.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.