Vancouver police recover vehicle believed to be connected to shooting

Vancouver police were still on scene Monday afternoon investigating a Sunday night shooting that left two men dead outside of an apartment complex, though investigators could be closer to an arrest.

Police say they recovered a vehicle that they believe the killer may have been driving and have identified a person of interest in the case.

The two men killed at the complex have yet to be identified, and neighbors there say they are still rattled and trying to make sense of what happened.

With the police tape down, those neighbors got their first look at the aftermath of a double murder.

Ben Woodke said he not only saw the bullet holes but heard the shooting happen, even witnessing one man dying at the complex off of 140th avenue.

“There was a lot of blood,” he said. “I saw one gentleman on the ground and the other one was on the ground, also.”

Woodke says he ran outside after he heard a series of gunshots just after 5 p.m. Sunday, then he heard an engine revving and what sounded like a car peeling off.

By the time police arrived, the two men were dead.

Another neighbor who did not want to be identified told FOX 12 she is still in shock.

“It’s like surreal because I just moved here 8 months ago and it’s usually so quiet, I mean very quiet,” she said. “I’m afraid to turn my music up and I hardly ever see any of my neighbors.”

More than 12 hours after the shooting, a truck and a car were hauled from the lot and taken into evidence. Slowly but surely, the complex is returning to normal, and neighbors are hoping more peaceful nights are ahead.

Police still looking for suspect who shot & killed 2 men in Vancouver. Officers still here, tow truck just arrived pic.twitter.com/jhk1XGgutS — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) March 20, 2017

Police say the victims did know the shooter but have not said anything about their relationship.

At this time, investigators are still looking for that person of interest and ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the police.

