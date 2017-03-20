Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon – Monday, March 20

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, March 20:

Spring Break is just around the corner and MORE checked out an amazing museum that would make a great destination for kids on break. The Gilbert House Children’s Museum, located in Salem, is a nonprofit children’s museum with a mission is to provide innovative and stimulating educational experiences to spark kids’ curiosity. The museum features fun and challenging exhibits for children to interact with and explore. Learn more about the Gilbert House at ACGilbert.org.

Spring is officially here and it’s time to get a start on your spring cleaning. But it doesn’t involve just your house. As we get ready for some warm and beautiful weather ahead, be sure to treat your body to something healthy and refreshing. MORE’s healthy-living expert Monica Metz shows us how to make a delightful Spring Break Smoothie. To see the full recipe, visit MonicaMetz.com.

Saying goodbye to a pet can be heartbreaking, especially when that pet is a member of the family. But one local photographer is helping owners hold on to their final moments with the animals they love. MORE talks to Kristin Zabawa, the creator of SoulSessions. Her goal is to give grieving pet owners meaningful photographs that capture their last moments together. Zabawa says she can be available at short notice for a SoulSession at the desired location. She says there is no charge, although donations are accepted and appreciated. To learn more about SoulSessions, visit KristinZabawaPhotography.com.

