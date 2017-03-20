West Burnside to remain closed until Wednesday as crews repair road

Bad news for Portland drivers.

Portland Bureau of Transportation officials said Monday West Burnside near Southwest Barnes Road will remain closed until Wednesday, one day later than what was previously expected.

PBOT’s Dylan Rivera told FOX 12 the section of Burnside between Barnes Road and Southwest Skyline Boulevard will remain closed until Wednesday at the earliest.

Although the majority of the debris has been cleared, PBOT said crews still need to do some repair work on the road itself before it can be opened.

The massive slide initially came down across the road on March 15, trapping a car and three of its passengers in the process. All were able to escape unharmed through a car window.

After pulling 75 loads of mud, dirt, trees and rocks from the road, crews initially said the Burnside would be closed through Tuesday.

