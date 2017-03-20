Local photographer captures owners' last moments with pets

Saying goodbye to a pet can be heartbreaking, especially when that pet is a member of the family, but one local photographer is helping owners hold on to their final moments with the pets they love.

MORE talks to Kristin Zabawa, the creator of SoulSessions. Her goal is to give grieving pet owners meaningful photographs that capture their last moments together.

Zabawa says she can be available at short notice for a SoulSession at the desired location. She says there is no charge, although donations are accepted and appreciated.

To learn more about SoulSessions, visit KristinZabawaPhotography.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.