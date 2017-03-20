Three Portland colleges team up to build multi-million dollar education, health center

A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
Officers said a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of North Gresham Elementary School late Monday night.More >
A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action.More >
A man is in custody after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and held a gun while simultaneously holding a baby during a police standoff in north Portland.More >
Ticks are coming out in full force this summer, and there’s one species that may be a meat lovers’ worst nightmare.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that put one teen in the hospital Wednesday.More >
A young woman who was harassed and abused at a Beaverton strip club when she was 13 years old has been awarded the largest individual settlement amount ever secured by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.More >
The man accused of shooting and killing two Salem men Sunday night faced a judge for his arraignment Tuesday.More >
Three teenage girls were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Forest Grove Tuesday evening.More >
A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two trains Tuesday night.More >
