Three Portland colleges team up to build multi-million dollar education, health center

The three largest Portland-area colleges are joining forces to create a new $100 million education and health center to be used by all three institutions in 2020.

Portland State University, Oregon Health & Science University and Portland Community College officials said they will share the new building, which is to be located on PSU’s downtown campus.

PSU officials said in a release, the 200,000 square-foot building will house the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health, PSU's Graduate School of Education, Portland Community College's dental programs and a city bureau.

The building will be located at Southwest 4th Avenue and Montgomery Street.

At possibly nine stories tall, the building will be one of the biggest academic buildings on the PSU campus.

Proud to partner with PSU, PCC, and OHSU to build the first building to collocate these great institutions of higher education. pic.twitter.com/qf4MfyVh5w — Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) March 20, 2017

"The City of Portland is proud to be a partner in the first-ever capital collaboration between Portland State University, Oregon Health & Science University, and Portland Community College," said Portland mayor Ted Wheeler. "This is the first time our city's three public institutions of higher education have been together in one building, and it will improve our system of higher education."

The academic building is set to open in September of 2020.

