Portland police discover body of homeless man in tent near I-84

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau conducting a welfare check found the body of a homeless man in a tent alongside Interstate 84 in northeast Portland Thursday morning.

The East Precinct officers arrived at the scene near Northeast 74th Avenue and Jonesmore Street at 9:19 a.m. and found the tent near the sound wall along the interstate.

After not receiving a response from anyone in the tent, police opened it to find the person inside unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived and determined the man was deceased.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Christopher Gregory Martin. The Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and is awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death.

Investigators said there were no signs of violence or indications that Martin died from a criminal act. They did note a propane lantern was found burning inside the tent at the scene.

Officers also found a small Chihuahua mix dog in the tent suffering from an unknown medical condition. The animal was revived by the medical personnel on-site before custody was transferred to Multnomah County Animal Control.

The dog was then taken to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital for treatment. It was then released to the Multnomah County Animal Shelter and will possibly be reunited with Martin’s family.

