Abby's Closet holds 13th annual prom dress giveaway

Hundreds of girls are better prepared for prom night, thanks to a Portland nonprofit.

Over the weekend, Abby's Closet held its 13th annual prom dress giveaway at the Oregon Convention Center.

The event, with more than 7,500 dresses available, was open to local female high school students who wanted a free dress for their school's prom.

"So we thought we'd do it one year" said Abby Egland, co-founder of Abby's Closet, "and now 13 years later... we've given away 25,000 dresses since."

Anyone interested in donating a dress or other items can learn more at AbbysCloset.org.

