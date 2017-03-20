Police identify motorcyclist killed in NE Portland crash

Investigators have identified the man who died in a crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV in northeast Portland Sunday night.

Officers say 45-year-old Erik Thomas Fry was riding his 1998 Suzuki GSS motorcycle south on 57th Avenue at a high rate of speed heading towards Sandycrest Terrace around 9:45 p.m.

At the same time, 43-year-old Andy Nguyen had his 2012 Nissan Juke SUV parked on the west side of 57th Avenue and pulled into the traffic lane to perform a U-turn to move to the east side of the street when Fry crashed into the SUV.

The police and medical personnel responding to the scene attempted lifesaving efforts on Fry at the scene but were unsuccessful. Nguyen also received treatment at the scene.

Police said Nguyen did not show any signs of impairment, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner is still awaiting the toxicology reports to determine in Fry was under the influence of intoxicants.

Investigators said the information they had gathered indicated Fry had consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.

No citations were issued to Nguyen at this time though the investigation is still ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case will move to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review and consideration of possible charges.

