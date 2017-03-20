Police: Peacock on the loose in Beaverton

The Beaverton Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that a peacock was wandering around town – but it’s not a missing pet.

“This large colorful pheasant was found in the yard of a residence in the 6900 block of SW 166 Ter. He was just strutting around the yard looking for a snack,” the post said.

Citing the Audubon Society, the police department said wild peacocks aren’t unheard of in Beaverton.

Police have named the peacock “Peter.” The officer who responded to the reported peacock sighting attempted to take a selfie with Peter, but “he was being camera shy.”

Snapping photos and saying hello to Peter is okay, Beaverton police said, but advised against getting too close to him. The Facebook post also said “unless Peter is being an aggressive pest or looks sick, there is no need to report the sighting to the police.”

