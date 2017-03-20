Crews respond to fire at Portland food company, no injuries reported

A southeast Portland sandwich business might be a total loss after a fire tore through the building Monday.

The fire happened at the Portland Sandwich Company on Southeast 10th and Harrison. The two-alarm blaze broke out at 1:40 p.m., bringing dozens of firefighters to the scene.

The company makes and delivers sandwiches to convenience stores and other businesses around Portland.

The windows were broken as flames and black smoke poured out of the building while several employees were still inside.

Officials think a van inside one of the garage bays caught on fire and the flames spread to the rest of the building.

One of the co-owners told FOX 12 someone had just pulled the van into the garage when it started to make strange noises.

He said he first ran for a fire extinguisher, then decided to focus on getting everyone out of the building because he was worried the vehicle would explode.

While the co-owner said 13 to 15 employees were inside when the fire broke out, everyone got out and no one was hurt.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews left the scene after a couple hours, but they had to come back when the fire flared up again.

