Authorities arrest 15 people over St. Patrick's Day weekend for DUII

With increased DUII patrols out for the holiday, more than a dozen Portland area residents spent their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in custody.

The Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Milwaukie Police Department partnered together for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants enforcement efforts on Friday and Saturday,

Over the two days, 15 people were arrested for DUII. One of the 15 people arrested was also charged with Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (Hit and Run).

Officers also gave out 215 traffic citations and 109 written warnings for traffic infractions over Friday and Saturday.

While some were pulled over by police, others got rides with officers. Several people were driven home by two Traffic Division officers after a tweet offered a free ride.

The Portland Police is part of the City of Portland’s Vision Zero initiative, which aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Portland streets by 2025.

