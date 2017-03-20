$100 million health and education center coming to downtown Portland

The rendering for the new $100 million building, courtesy of Portland State University.

Plans were unveiled Monday for a $100 million health and education center that will be a partnership between the City of Portland and three public institutions for higher education.

The building will be the new home for the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health, PSU’s Graduate School of Education, Portland Community College’s dental programs and clinic, and office space for a yet-to-be-named bureau within the City of Portland.

The new center will be built on Southwest Montgomery Street and 4th Avenue, where a parking lot currently sits. Though currently still in the design phase, construction is expected to begin next year and should be completed in 2020.

The development is expected to be 200,000 square feet in size and will rise up to nine stories, with restaurants and retail space on the ground floor.

PSU has requested $51 million in bonds from the Oregon legislature to fund the project, with the other half of the money coming from the four owners - the city, OHSU, PCC and PSU.

“This is the first time in our city’s history that these three public institutions of higher education have been together in one building, and it’s going to move the city forward on some very important fronts,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said at a press conference Monday. “New educational options and public services will be available to Portland residents right here in the heart of the PSU campus.”

Campus leaders at the press conference said the bond will not raise taxes for local residents.

PSU student and biology-public health double major Willow Wallace told FOX 12 she’s most excited about the partnership between the three campuses.

“I think it’s really great to have all the resources from all of these institutions in one place so students can really be benefiting from all of their expertise,” she said.

More information about the project is available on the information page on the Portland State website at PDX.edu.

