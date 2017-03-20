Police investigate reports of shots fired in north Portland

The Portland Police Bureau is investigating reports of gunfire in the area of North Haven Avenue and Cecelia Street Monday afternoon.

Officers from the North Precinct responded to the 4900 block of North Cecelia Street just before 3 p.m. Residents flagged down officers and directed them to an area where evidence of gunfire was discovered.

The police also found damage to a parked car and a residence in the area, though there were no victims at the scene nor any reported at area hospitals.

Police say the preliminary information indicates that a black man who was a passenger in a maroon vehicle fired multiple shots from the car before it left the area.

Investigators added that it is not clear if a certain vehicle or residence in the area was specifically targeted by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the non-emergency tip line at 503-823-3333 and refer to case number 17-83784.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.