Portland police arrest 9 men in undercover sex trafficking mission

The Portland Police Bureau is reporting nine men were arrested in the bureau’s latest round of undercover missions targeting online sex trafficking.

Investigators with the Sex Trafficking Unit posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites from March 14 through March 17. The officers were assisted by area hotels in the effort.

According to the PPB, the nine men contacted undercover officers to arrange payment for sexual acts, then were arrested when they came to a hotel in response to the ad.

The following men were issued citations for the misdemeanor crime of commercial sexual solicitation:

39-year-old Hirofumi Mizuno of Portland

25-year-old Trevor Anthony Kelley of Tigard

29-year-old Ken Chen of Portland

28-year-old Justin Tyler Dye of Happy Valley

19-year-old Hunter Joseph Endres of San Angelo, Texas

28-year-old Adam Kenneth Paul of Hymm, Utah

24-year-old Eliseo Canul-May of Vancouver, Washington

38-year-old Juan Antonio Manrique of Long Beach, California

29-year-old Alee Fong-Munoz of San Jose, California

The Portland Police Bureau, working with other federal and local law enforcement agencies and community groups, is committed to deterring prostitution and sex trafficking activities.

The PPB asks anyone who thinks someone they know may be involved in trafficking or is being exploited to please call the Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-255-0118.

