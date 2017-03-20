Cleveland High School crowns Rose Festival Princess

The Rose Festival Court is filling up as Cleveland High School crowned their princess on Monday.

Cleveland High School crowned senior Biftu Amin as their 2017 Rose Festival Princess.

Amin is involved in student body leadership. She was also the Co-founder and President of the Black Student Union (BSU) and Cleveland Alliance of Racial Equity (C.A.R.E club).

After graduating high school, Amin plans on attending college to further her education, and pursue her career goals in Pre-law and Business.

Amin's favorite part of the Rose Festival is the Junior Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

