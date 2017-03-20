Students and staff at Beaverton HS pack Spring Break food bags for families

Spring break is right around the corner, and while most students are counting down the days, some kids on special meal plans are concerned about getting enough to eat when school's out.

Students and staff at Beaverton High School are packing bags of food and supplies for kids to use over spring break in an effort to keep food on the table.

They say that over the break when free and reduced meals aren't available, dozens of kids can go hungry.

This year, though, the school teamed up with local churches to fill backpacks with healthy food, as well as other supplies like toilet paper and shampoo.

Bethel Congregational UCC led the bagging efforts. The project was coordinated by Nancy Winston, Fran Jensen and Kate Jones, with Beaverton High School identifying the students needing assistance and providing the space for the bags to be stored.

Bonnie Heaton, a counselor at Beaverton High School, said there is a high need for the service on campus.

“We're feeding 40 families, and each family will get seven bags of groceries including a backpack with personal items and fun things, as well,” she explained.

Beaverton High School also sends full backpacks home with students for winter break in December.

Anyone interested in donating goods for future efforts can contact the high school.

