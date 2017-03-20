Landslide concerns keeping two major roadways closed

Two major roadways in the Portland area are still closed due to landslide concerns.

West Burnside between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Barnes Road is closed where tons of mud and debris covered the street last week.

The road was clear on Monday, but with more rain expected throughout the week, transportation officials feel it’s too risky to let drivers and pedestrians through.

Similar concerns are keeping a stretch of Old Columbia River Highway closed in the Columbia River Gorge. The historic road is still closed between Angel’s Rest and Multnomah Falls.

Last week, workers responded to five landslides in just four days there and ODOT officials say they also do not want to put drivers in danger.

The road might reopen by the end of the week.

