Landslide concerns keeping two major roadways closed

A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
Officers said a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of North Gresham Elementary School late Monday night.More >
The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
A Scottsdale couple say that a pet resort is responsible for the death of their 6-year-old bulldog and consider taking legal action.More >
A man is in custody after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and held a gun while simultaneously holding a baby during a police standoff in north Portland.More >
Ticks are coming out in full force this summer, and there’s one species that may be a meat lovers’ worst nightmare.More >
Investigators said Benjamin Barber posted pornographic videos of himself and someone he was in a prior relationship with to multiple adult websites.More >
Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Portland that put one teen in the hospital Wednesday.More >
A man with a folding pocket knife was arrested after causing concern on a MAX train in Beaverton, according to police.More >
