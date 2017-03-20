Blazers guard Damian Lillard named Western Conference Player of - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers guard Damian Lillard named Western Conference Player of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard led the NBA in scoring last week, and he's now been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Lillard was a perfect 36-for-36 from the free throw line, and his nine 3-pointers tied a franchise best.

Meanwhile, Lillard's 49 points during the March 19 game against Miami marked a season high, and in the same game, he became the first Blazer to make 1,000 career 3-pointers.

This is the third time Lillard has been named NBA Player of the Week. He took home the award twice during the 2014-15 season.

