Two hikers stranded in snow rescued from King's Mountain in Tillamook Co.

Two hikers found themselves stuck in four feet of snow on King's Mountain Saturday night.

The Coast Guard said after beginning their hike at 8 a.m., the hikers called 911 stating they were hypothermic and stuck on a ledge in three to four feet of snow with no overnight supplies.

Rescue crews from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office tried to reach the hikers but were unable to due to deep snow.

A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was called out around 6:30 p.m.

The aircrew were able to hoist the two hikers and a member of a ground search party and bring them to South Fork Forest Camp where police officers met them for further care.

The Coast Guard said the weather on scene at the time of the rescue was reportedly zero degrees with seven mph winds.

