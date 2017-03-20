Activist files contempt charge over new Portland ordinance

Activist Joe Walsh calls the new policy enacted by the Portland City Council to ban repeatedly disruptive protesters from council meetings “draconian.” (KPTV)

The city of Portland is facing some legal backlash over a new ordinance dealing with protesters at city hall.

Last week Portland City Council members approved an emergency ordinance allowing them to dismiss disruptive protesters from council meetings.

It also allows them to ban people who are repeatedly disruptive for up to 60 days.

Now an activist has filed a "contempt charge" against the city over the new plan.

Joe Walsh contends the council is violating a court order that prevents the city from excluding people from council meetings based on past disruptions.

“Explain to me why this code of conduct is better than the other one. And we're arguing it’s worse, it’s more draconian, totally worse,” Walsh said. “Anybody just about that works for the city can be the person that decides whether Joe Walsh is going to get thrown out of a building.”

The contempt charge was filed in federal court but there's no word yet if a judge will hold a hearing on it.

