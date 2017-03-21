Construction trailer stolen in SE Portland days before owner set to move

Photo of the construction trailer that was stolen over the weekend. (Courtesy: Bill Derion)

A southeast Portland couple is hoping someone has seen their construction trailer that they say was stolen from a job site over the weekend.

Bill Derion, the owner of Chinook Construction, says he locked up the trailer and put a hitch lock on it Friday afternoon after finishing work for the day at a home near Southeast 60th and Lincoln.

He says Saturday afternoon when got to the home, the trailer was gone.

“Absolutely frustrating,” Derion said. “I remodel people’s homes and without tools I can’t do any work.”

He says the trailer and tools that were inside are valued at around $35,000. The tools inside the trailer were ones he had collected over the better part of a decade.

“My opinion is, the lowest type of person is another guy that is going to steal a guy’s livelihood, you know, tools that he makes a living with,” Derion said.

To make matters worse, Derion is set to move to Long Beach next week. After 10 years in the construction business in Portland he decided to buy the Mermaid Inn in Long Beach and move north.

“I have nine more days here in Portland then I move,” Derion said. “I have a motel, an RV park and a mobile home park to try to take care of with no tools.”

Derion adds he has two jobs in Portland left to finish but with his trailer and tools gone it’s going to be tough.

His hope now is that someone will spot his trailer and call police.

The trailer is a white enclosed trailer with the Chinook Construction logo and phone number on several sides. Derion also says on the back is a blue Oregon Motor Sports sticker.

Anyone with information or has seen it is asked to call police.

