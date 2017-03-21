Officers alert family of 5 to house fire in SE Portland

A family of five were able to escape a house fire in Southeast Portland thanks to the quick thinking of two Portland police officers.

Portland Police's East Precinct said the two officers were on patrol when they spotted smoke coming from a home in the 4000 block of Southeast 170th Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

Once the officers drew closer to the house, they saw flames coming from the back deck.

Ofcrs Kays and Toops spotted a home on fire in the 4000 blk of SE 170th. Family of 5, including two children, safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/7QhRKUSqdS — East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 21, 2017

Police said they called 911 began pounding on the front door, waking the family of five inside.

The two officers were safely able to get everyone out of the house.

Firefighters from Gresham and Portland responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the flames is unknown. Firefighters said the smoke detectors inside the home were not working properly.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.