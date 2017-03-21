Missing woman last seen in Hood River had spent several months hitchhiking

Police are continuing to ask for the public's help locating a missing woman last seen in Hood River.

Holly Kristen Lester, 27, has been missing since around the morning of March 16.

Police said she has spent the last several months hitchhiking with a male companion and together they were trying to get to Olympia or Seattle via Portland.

Lester had been distraught and has a history of depression, according to detectives.

On Tuesday, Hood River police released additional details in the search for Lester.

Investigators said she was traveling with two men in a burgundy van before she disappeared. They were heading to Hood River from the Portland area for a short trip, according to police.

The last confirmed sighting of Lester was inside the Hood River Safeway at 7:30 p.m. March 15.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with curly brown hair and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt-style jacket, a black long-sleeved dress, a bright colored scarf, black pants, oversized boots and blue glasses.

Anyone who has seen Lester or knows where she is asked to contact Hood River police at 541-387-5257.

