OLCC issues pot recall due to possible pesticide contamination

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission issued an immediate recall of a marijuana product sold in Lane County due to a possible pesticide contamination.

The OLCC said potentially unsafe pesticide residue was found on a nine-pound batch of marijuana plants cultivated by Emerald Wave Estate, LLC.

The affected marijuana, named Blue Magoo, was sold to 31 customers between March 8 and March 10 at Buds 4 U LLC, located at 10692 Highway 126 in Mapleton.

Officials said the marijuana failed a pesticide test for pyrethrins, exceeding the Oregon Health Authority action level for this particular pesticide. Affected products include the marijuana flower.

The OLCC said Buds 4 U LLC has issued a voluntary recall for the product.

The affected marijuana should bear a label that includes one of the following OLCC License numbers:

050-1002850B56E

060-100301304FE

050-1002850B56E

And any of the following package numbers:

1A4010300005B05000000772 - product name: Blue Magoo

1A4010300005B05000000769 - product name: Blue Magoo

1A4010300005911000000005 - product name: Blue Magoo

OLCC advises customers with questions or concerns about the affected product should contact the product retailer or the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222.

There have been no reports of illness.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.