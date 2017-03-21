Clackamas K-9 officer takes down three suspects in under 90 minutes

He gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “good dog.”

A Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 captured three suspects Sunday morning, all within a span of 90 minutes.

Deputies said at 10:20 a.m. K-9 Spencer and his handler Sgt. Don Boone tracked down and captured 21-year-old Austin Kollas after he allegedly stole a vehicle in the area of 12000 Southeast 82nd Avenue in Clackamas. Spencer captured the man after he fled from the car in a Winco parking lot.

Shortly after, at 11:35 a.m., deputies said Spencer took down 41-year-old Timothy Elmore who was wanted on parole violation charges hiding in the area of 19575 River Road in Gladstone. Spencer found the suspect inside a trailer.

Nine minutes later, at 11:44 a.m., Spencer captured 36-year-old Lonnette Denison in Gladstone after she attempted to hide from deputies in a holly bush outside her Gladstone apartment. Denison had warrants out for her arrest on multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance and theft.

Clackamas deputies said it’s “a rare hat-trick” for a K-9 to capture three suspects in such a short time.

Spencer is a 9-year-old Dutch Shepherd who has been serving with the force for six years, according to the CCSO.

Keep up the good work Spencer.

