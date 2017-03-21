Dayton winemaker receives praise from lifestyle legend Martha Stewart

A local vineyard is getting national attention from one of the biggest lifestyle experts out there.

Melissa Burr of Stoller Family Estates in Dayton was just named one of top woman winemakers in the country by "Martha Stewart Magazine."

Burr talks to MORE about what it means to recognized by such a prestigious lifestyle publication.

Burr also discusses what the wine season will bring after all the rain Oregon has had the past year.

Stoller Family Estates is located on Northeast McDougall Road in Dayton.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.