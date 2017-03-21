Tia Mowry talks new book ‘Whole New You’ - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Tia Mowry talks new book ‘Whole New You’

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

She became a huge star after her hit show “Sister, Sister,” and appeared more recently in FOX’s “Rosewood.”

Now Tia Mowry is cooking up a storm. The actress recently published a new book called “Whole New You.”

The book tells her powerful story about how changing her diet and living a healthy lifestyle help her jumpstart her journey to wellness after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“Whole New You” is available in stores now. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.