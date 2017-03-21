Tia Mowry talks new book ‘Whole New You’

She became a huge star after her hit show “Sister, Sister,” and appeared more recently in FOX’s “Rosewood.”

Now Tia Mowry is cooking up a storm. The actress recently published a new book called “Whole New You.”

The book tells her powerful story about how changing her diet and living a healthy lifestyle help her jumpstart her journey to wellness after being diagnosed with endometriosis.

“Whole New You” is available in stores now.

