MORE healthy-eating expert offers Spring Break smoothie

When we talk about spring cleaning, we don't just mean your house.

As we get ready for some warm beautiful weather, don't you want to treat your body to something healthy and refreshing like a Spring Break smoothie?

MORE's healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a smoothie that contains an energizing vitamin c-rich fruit, ginger and chia seeds plus coconut water.

For the full recipe, plus more great ideas from Monica, head to MonicaMetz.com.

