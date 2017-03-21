Driver hits Beaverton officer's motorcycle during traffic stop; suspect sought

Image of car that hit Beaverton officer's motorcycle on Highway 217 on-ramp at Canyon Road. (Image: Beaverton Police Department)

A driver hit a Beaverton officer's motorcycle during a traffic stop near Highway 217 and now police are trying to track down the hit-and-run suspect.

Officer Bryan Dalton conducted a traffic stop on the northbound Highway 217 on-ramp from Canyon Road at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Dalton was standing near his motorcycle when it was then hit by a 2004 Acura MDX.

The driver of the Acura initially stopped at the top of the ramp, but then took off.

The suspect vehicle has Oregon "tree" license plates and may have damage on the passenger side mirror.

Dalton was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department.

