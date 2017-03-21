Washington Co. deputies investigating possible burglary

The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
Dennis Rodman's role as self-appointed goodwill ambassador to North Korea is not earning him rave reviews.More >
Dennis Rodman's role as self-appointed goodwill ambassador to North Korea is not earning him rave reviews.More >
More than two years after an investigation was launched, a 61-year-old man who worked at Newport High School was taken into custody on several sexual assault charges.More >
More than two years after an investigation was launched, a 61-year-old man who worked at Newport High School was taken into custody on several sexual assault charges.More >
Officers said a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of North Gresham Elementary School late Monday night.More >
Officers said a 24-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of North Gresham Elementary School late Monday night.More >
A 72-year-old man died after the boat he and two others were in capsized, sending all three into the water.More >
A 72-year-old man died after the boat he and two others were in capsized, sending all three into the water.More >
Portland police are investigating at least seven burglaries and break-ins that took place across the city Thursday morning, five of which appear to be connected.More >
Portland police are investigating at least seven burglaries and break-ins that took place across the city Thursday morning, five of which appear to be connected.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >
A Florida woman was arrested after police said she gave her 2-year-old son to total strangers at a restaurant and then sped off the parking lot.More >