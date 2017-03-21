Washington Co. deputies investigating possible burglary

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible burglary reported in Aloha Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to reports of a burglary near Northwest Doma Land and Northwest 201st Avenue at 10:26 a.m. where a resident said he interrupted a burglary. The resident also said he was injured fighting the intruder.

The deputies, with assistance from the Hillsboro and Beaverton Police Departments, searched for the suspect.

Just before noon, a Beaverton police K-9 unit tracked down 37-year-old Jeffrey Lane, who was in the back yard of a residence. Lane was arrested on a parole violation tied to an earlier burglary conviction as well as for trespassing.

Detectives do not believe Lane is the suspect in the reported burglary and said there is no evidence at this time that connects him to the incident on Doma Lane.

The sheriff’s office notes that the investigation into this case is ongoing.

