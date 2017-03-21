Multnomah Co. hosting open house on major bridge construction projects

Several major bridge construction projects are set to get underway in Portland.

Multnomah County is hosting an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to share the details of the projects involving the Broadway, Burnside and Morrison bridges.

After replacing the Sellwood Bridge, the county is now shifting its focus to repair work on the downtown drawbridges.

The open house at the Multnomah Building, 501 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., will include information on traffic impacts and the opportunity for people to ask questions of project leaders.

The Broadway Bridge rall wheel replacement is set to run from May through October. Two outside lanes will be closed during construction.

The Morrison Bridge lift span replacement project is scheduled for April through October. Four of six traffic lanes will be closed during the work. Westbound access from the east side will be limited to freeway access only. Eastbound trips to downtown from east side streets must use a different bridge.

Vehicle speed and weight limits on the bridge will be increased after the completion of the project.

The Burnside Bridge maintenance project is set to begin in April and continue until November 2019.

No lanes will be closed until this fall, when other bridge projects are complete. Two lanes will be closed from late 2017 until 2019.

For more information, go to multco.us/bridges.

