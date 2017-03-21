Albany man sentenced to 14 years in prison for baby assault, jai - KPTV - FOX 12

Albany man sentenced to 14 years in prison for baby assault, jail fight

By The Associated Press
Aaron Heyer, jail booking photo Aaron Heyer, jail booking photo
ALBANY, OR (AP) -

An Albany man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading no contest to assaulting a baby and, later, a fellow inmate at the Linn County Jail.

The Democrat-Herald reports that most of the sentence stems from the assault on the baby. Aaron Heyer of Albany told police his girlfriend's son suffered head injuries after falling off a stool in March 2015.

Authorities found the injuries to be inconsistent with the story.

The attack at the jail happened the month after the baby was injured. Heyer punched another inmate after being needled about the accusation. A scuffle ensued and the other man's head struck a concrete wall.

