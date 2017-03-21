Humane Society rescues 20 cats from NE Portland home

Inside the house where the cats and elderly couple were living. (OHS)

The Oregon Humane Society announced Tuesday that 20 new cats are in its care after they were removed from an elderly couple’s home in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Staff members said the cats’ owners were feeding all the felines but didn’t have the funds for necessary medical treatment, meaning nearly all 20 animals taken to OHS Friday were in need of medical attention.

The OHS Holman Medical center is now treating the cats for hair loss, eye infection and dental problems.

The owners said they originally cared for just a few cats, but over the years their basement became home to a large colony. They also said their home was causing several hardships and that electrical and plumbing problems were forcing them to relocate.

OHS stepped in to help relocate the cats after the couple’s situation was brought up by a humane society volunteer. After meeting with an OHS investigator, the cats’ owners agreed to voluntarily relinquish the animals.

“Everyone who had helped us has been very caring and considerate,” one of the owners said. “Don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”

Currently, OHS is nearly at capacity for cats with the arrival of the 20 new residents. With the number of cats in its care, OHS is encouraging potential cat adopters to visit the shelter now.

While a handful of the St. Johns cats are available for adoption now, others need to be spayed, neutered or receive additional medical care before they can be offered to the public. All cats receiving medical attention are expected to fully recover.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.