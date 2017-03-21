Teen sentenced to life for stabbing death of pregnant roommate

A teen is headed to prison after being convicted of murdering her pregnant roommate.

Tannekqua Thompson, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stabbing and killing 18-year-old Chareen Stanford at their Aloha home last May. In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors dropped a charge related to Stanford’s unborn child.

The judge in Washington County sentenced Thompson to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Investigators said Thompson stabbed Stanford five times in the side with a large kitchen knife as the teen was lying down. Stanford’s family rushed her to the hospital, but the teen, who was five months pregnant at the time, died.

Thompson fled the scene and was found after an hour-long search by a K-9 team in a nearby yard and arrested.

Prosecutors said the pair lived together for about a year with several other family members and that the teens had been fighting for some time over a number of things, including a pair of stolen True Religion jeans and money.

They also said Thompson had recently miscarried her second child with Stanford’s brother and that she was jealous of the other teen’s own successful pregnancy.

At sentencing Tuesday, Thompson said she wished she could go back in time and undo what she did, adding that she hopes someday that Stanford’s family could forgive her.

“I knew what I did was wrong, I just didn’t know how to control my anger, with too many emotions inside me,” she said. “I hope you all can find it in your hearts to forgive me. I know today is too soon, but years from now when you’re not hurting so bad, to accept my words of apology.”

Stanford’s family members said they were robbed of not only a daughter but also a grandchild.

