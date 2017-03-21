Sheriff: Corvallis man arrested in connection with child porn investigation

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation in Benton County, according to the sheriff's office.

A search warrant was served on the 700 block of Southwest 7th Street in Corvallis on Tuesday.

Benton County deputies were assisted by Corvallis police as part of the multi-agency investigation into the illegal distribution of child pornography over the internet.

Numerous computers and electronic devices were seized Tuesday.

Pin-Han Tsai, 23, of Corvallis, was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Dale at 541-766-6858.

