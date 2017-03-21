Police seeking help identifying Oregon City bank robbery suspect

Police officers in Oregon City are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at local bank Tuesday morning.

Investigations said the man walked into the OnPoint Community Credit Union located at 19753 South Highway 213 at 9:08 a.m. and demanded money from the teller.

According to officers, the suspect did not display a weapon but the teller did believe he was armed.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Oregon City Police, with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Canby and Gladstone Police Departments, searched the area, but could not locate the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early 20s standing approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black and red Portland Trail Blazers hat, a gray and white jacket described as looking like a letterman’s jacket, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

The Oregon City Police are working with the FBI on the investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect to please call the department tip line at 503-496-1616 or the FBI tip line at 503-224-4181.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.