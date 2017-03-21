Man wanted for questioning in inappropriate touching cases at Ba - KPTV - FOX 12

Man wanted for questioning in inappropriate touching cases at Battle Ground Walmart

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image: Battle Ground Police Department Surveillance image: Battle Ground Police Department
Surveillance image: Battle Ground Police Department Surveillance image: Battle Ground Police Department
BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) -

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the investigation of two females being inappropriately touched at the Walmart in Battle Ground.

The incident occurred at the store at around 5 p.m. March 15.

A surveillance image was released Tuesday of the man sought by police.

Investigators said he was last seen driving away in a small black pickup. A surveillance image of the truck was also released by detectives.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Detective Rick Kelly at 360-342-5242, Rick.Kelly@cityofbg.org or leave a tip at cityofbg.org/tips.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.