Man wanted for questioning in inappropriate touching cases at Battle Ground Walmart

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with the investigation of two females being inappropriately touched at the Walmart in Battle Ground.

The incident occurred at the store at around 5 p.m. March 15.

A surveillance image was released Tuesday of the man sought by police.

Investigators said he was last seen driving away in a small black pickup. A surveillance image of the truck was also released by detectives.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Detective Rick Kelly at 360-342-5242, Rick.Kelly@cityofbg.org or leave a tip at cityofbg.org/tips.

