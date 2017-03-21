Furnace failure leads to house fire in Hillsboro

Fire officials in Hillsboro say a failure in a furnace led to a fire in a home on Southeast Cedar Street Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze at 9:10 a.m and found smoke coming from underneath the single level modular home. Once firefighters were inside they found active flames burning through the bathroom floor.

After quickly extinguishing that fire, crews checked under the house to make sure there was nothing burning in the crawl space.

Officials say a four people were in the home when the fire started. Upon noticing smoke, they safely evacuated before calling 911. There were also no injuries reported by firefighter personnel.

The Red Cross is assisting with the family to find temporary housing as the home is currently uninhabitable.

Fire officials remind everyone to regularly check their home heating systems, cleaning filters and having furnaces professionally serviced yearly.

