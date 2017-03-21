Gresham woman says hotel canceled reservations before raising prices tenfold

Carolyn Westerback said she thought she had everything ready to go when she booked hotel rooms using online travel site Expedia only for the hotel in Lincoln City to tell her the reservations were canceled. (KPTV)

A Gresham woman is frustrated after booking a hotel room on the coast for this summer’s solar eclipse only to find out her reservation doesn’t exist and room prices have skyrocketed tenfold.

Carolyn Westerback said she understands supply and demand and that hotels on the coast have to make a profit, too, but she thinks something dishonest is going on and said she is not getting any answers.

Westerback was so excited about this summer’s solar eclipse that she made hotel reservations a year in advance.

With family coming in from out of state, she booked two hotel rooms for two nights at the Liberty Inn in Lincoln City through the online reservation company Expedia.

After getting a confirmation from the travel site, she thought her plans were set.

“It says at the top, ‘We have confirmed your reservation with the property,’ so I didn’t feel any need to re-confirm it with the hotel,” Westerback said.

Then a few weeks ago, she called the hotel directly to ask about a rollaway bed, and that’s when she says she found out the hotel had no record of her reservation.

Westerback said the hotel told her to take the issue up with Expedia. After then being on hold with them, she says Expedia staff called the hotel before coming back on the line with a surprising answer.

“They came back on the line with me and said the hotel said my reservation had been canceled,” she recalled.

Westerback said she never canceled the room. In fact, she was so excited for the trip that she bought special solar eclipse glasses and a book to share with her kids.

Now instead of planning a special family trip, she’s caught in the middle between the Expedia and the hotel, with no explanation and nowhere to stay.

“When I made my reservation my room was $120 a night and the other room was $160 a night,” she explained. “The rooms are now either sold out or they’re going for $1,000 a night. So there’s no chance of me re-booking for that price.”

When Westerback started digging deeper, she said she found at least three other people who commented on the hotel’s Facebook page with similar stories.

Now she can’t help but wonder if the hospitality industry is cashing in on Mother Nature at the expense of people like her.

“It’s only two and a half minutes, so I’m not going to let it ruin my world, but it would be really hard if we had already invested lots of money in this or we had plane tickets involved,” she said. “It would be harder to digest.”

When FOX 12 reached out to the Liberty Inn, a manager said the hotel had no comment on the matter.

A spokesperson for Expedia told FOX 12 they are in the middle of researching Westerback’s situation to find out what happened.

