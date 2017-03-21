Oregon county on list of 'non-cooperative jurisdictions' for ICE detainers

An Oregon county is on the list of "non-cooperative jurisdictions" released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The "Declined Detainer Outcome Report" for Jan. 28-Feb. 3 was released Monday.

The report is required by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Jan. 25. It will be released weekly, "to highlight jurisdictions that choose not to cooperate with ICE detainers or requests for notification, therefore potentially endangering Americans," according to an ICE statement.

The first section of the report lists 10 U.S. counties, "that do not comply with detainers on a routine basis, which had the highest volume of detainers issued for the reporting period."

Washington County, Oregon is seventh on the list.

Seven detainers were issued in Washington County for the recording period. Clark, Nevada topped the list with 51 detainers. Snohomish, Washington was fifth with 12 ICE detainers.

“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect the public safety and carry out its mission,” said acting ICE Director Thomas Homan.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett released a statement about the report Monday.

"The Declined Detainer Outcome Report does not accurately describe the difficulties or potential legal ramifications associated with honoring ICE detainer requests," according to Garrett.

Garrett cited an April 2014 case in Clackamas County where an ICE detainer was honored for a woman, but a U.S. District Court of Oregon judge found the county in violation of her constitutional rights.

Garrett said that case cost taxpayers $100,000 to hold the woman on an ICE detainer and, "any agency that honors an ICE detainer is subject to civil litigation."

"The Clackamas County court ruling led Washington County, along with every other county in Oregon, to immediately stop honoring ICE detainer requests. Washington County informed ICE officials that it will honor any warrant or court order to detain a person. Washington County will continue to follow the court’s clear guidance that these detainer requests are unconstitutional," according to Garrett's statement.

The full Declined Detainer Outcome Report is available at ice.gov.

