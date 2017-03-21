St. Mary's Academy crowns 2017 Rose Festival Princess

Another princess has been added to the 2017 Rose Festival Court.

On Tuesday, St. Mary's Academy crowned senior Lucy Sagoo as their Rose Festival Princess.

Sagoo is a member of the Marian Singers, was an athletic scholar, and was involved in TEDx Talk.

After graduating from St. Mary's, Sagoo wants to go to college and graduate school for law, and hopes to become a lawyer or work in politics.

Sagoo's favorite Rose Festival event is the Starlight Parade.

The 2017 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 10, just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

