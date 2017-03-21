West Burnside expected to be closed through Friday afternoon

Officials with the Portland Bureau of Transportation advised commuters Tuesday afternoon that traffic on West Burnside Road is expected to remain closed through most of the week.

The closure between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Southwest Barnes Road, caused by a landslide last week, is not expected to reopen until at least 4 p.m. Friday.

While nearly all of the slide itself has been clear from the roadway, crews are now working on sinkholes and potholes. They are also trying to improve the drainage in the areas.

Crews have also found several places where the base beneath the pavement has been compromised and needs to be replaced.

PBOT officials say they are going to take the opportunity to repave the roadway as well, adding that doing so with prevent future more expensive fixes.

"We don't want to have to come back and repair West Burnside again in two weeks,” PBOT maintenance operations group manager Suzanne Kahn said. “With a few more days, we can leave the road in a condition that will last one more decade rather than a few more weeks."

Officials are still evaluating the damage from the slide, and crews from Portland General Electric and other utility companies have been surveying the areas as PBOT crews work to make sure services are not interrupted.

