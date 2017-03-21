Grand jury: Police shooting of Portland teen armed with replica gun was justified

Quanice Hayes and replica firearm found near his body after deadly officer-involved shooting. (Photos released by Portland Police Bureau)

A grand jury has ruled that a Portland police officer was justified in using deadly force against a teen armed with a replica handgun.

Detectives notified the family of 17-year-old Quanice Derrick Hayes about the grand jury's ruling on Tuesday afternoon.

Hayes was shot and killed by Officer Andrew Hearst the morning of Feb. 9.

The situation began with a report of an armed robbery near the Portland Value Inn on the 1700 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at 7:24 a.m.

Investigators said Hayes robbed a man sitting in his car across the street from the hotel. The victim told police Hayes put a gun to his head and held him hostage for 30 minutes, before stealing his Oregon Trail EBT card and a piece of clothing.

The robbery victim gave police a description of Hayes and his "large caliber handgun, desert camouflage in color."

A few minutes later, police received a report of a car prowler at the nearby Banfield Pet Hospital. The description of the suspect was consistent with the robbery suspect.

At 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted person in the yard of a home on the 8300 block of Northeast Tillamook Street. The description of the suspect was similar to the previous two incidents.

By 7:48 a.m., Hayes was found in the side-yard of the home. Police said he claimed to live in the home, before running away while holding his waistband.

Officers surrounded the area and searched the neighborhood. A broken window was discovered on a door at a home on the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street. An open window was then found at the opening to an alcove between the garage and the home.

At 9:21 a.m., Hayes was found crouching deep in the alcove.

Hayes was ordered to crawl out of the alcove, which he started to do, only to stop upright on his knees. Police said he was ordered multiple times to keep his hands up, but made "repeated and deliberate motions with his hands to the area of his waistband and pockets."

Hearst then fired three shots from his patrol rifle at Hayes. Officers provided immediate aid, but Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene. He was shot in the torso and head.

Investigators said Hayes was in possession of the stolen EBT card, as well as property stolen from the home on Hancock Street. A tan-colored gun was found next to Hayes with his DNA on it, according to investigators. The gun was later determined to be a realistic-looking replica.

Toxicology results on Hayes' blood showed numerous drugs, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, including cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.

Hayes' family spoke out during a City Council meeting earlier this month. Protesters with Don't Shoot PDX held up photos of Hayes and shouted his name to disrupt the meeting.

Hayes' mother said her son was not a "thug or gang member," but was an "adventurous teen who, at times, could be a little rebellious."

The Portland Police Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board.

Once the grand jury transcripts are available, they will be posted on the bureau's website. Information about all officer-involved shootings involving the Portland Police Bureau has been posted online since 2010.

