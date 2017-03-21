Portland greeting card company gets political with new line

A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
A Texas woman was arrested after police said she was messaging on Facebook while her baby drowned in a bathtub.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.More >
The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
The four people charged with killing a Gresham man faced judges Wednesday, just as authorities are sharing more information about the victim.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
Dennis Rodman's role as self-appointed goodwill ambassador to North Korea is not earning him rave reviews.More >
Dennis Rodman's role as self-appointed goodwill ambassador to North Korea is not earning him rave reviews.More >
A 68-year-old man died in a fiery crash on Highway 26 between Madras and Prineville, but a passing driver was able to rescue a woman and three children from the SUV.More >
A 68-year-old man died in a fiery crash on Highway 26 between Madras and Prineville, but a passing driver was able to rescue a woman and three children from the SUV.More >
A man was rescued safely early Thursday morning after accidentally driving his van into the hinge of a drawbridge.More >
A man was rescued safely early Thursday morning after accidentally driving his van into the hinge of a drawbridge.More >
Three Ducks players were selected in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >
Three Ducks players were selected in the 2017 NBA Draft.More >