Portland greeting card company gets political with new line

A local greeting card company is doing its part to engage people in the democratic process with new postcards designed to send a clear message to elected officials.

At the Waterknot design studio in southwest Portland, each card is created by hand and printed on antique letterpresses.

A centuries old technique that makes every card unique, though the back of every card is marked the same for an important reason.

"It used to be state of the art printing process, but these days, it's only more in the realm of artisans like myself," owner Josh Nusbaum explained. "Our tagline is 'Design a better world' and that's been with us from the get-go.”

Greeting cards have always been a part of making the world a better place for Nusbaum and his wife Jen. That tagline is now also inspiring a new line of cards the two dreamed up shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

The two now decided to digitally mass produce political postcards and distribute them across the country.

"They're called Super PAKS as a play on Political Action Committees, but it's a Postcard Action Kit,” Nusbaum explained. “One set is specifically designed as the 'Earn My Vote' collection, and it's designed to hold your elected officials accountable, you know, hold a fire under their butts.”

The hope is to make it easy for people to voice their opinion to lawmakers the old fashion way, by putting pen to paper and writing a message from the heart.

So far, Nusbaum says, their Postcard Action Kits have been flying off store shelves.

"You know, even people doing a good job, they still need to hear from us that they are doing a good job," he added.

For Nusbaum, the ultimate goal is to be part of the solution in such a divided political climate.

"Letting an elected official know what you think, or getting your voice heard, felt like an even more direct kind of way to help make things better," he said.

According to Nusbaum, 35 percent of all Super PAK sales support organizations handpicked by the company owners like the ACLU, Basic Rights Oregon, and the Sierra Club. For more information on the cards, visit Waterknot.com.

